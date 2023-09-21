BB revises operational manual for Covid-19







Issued on Wednesday it outlined a significant step towards aligning the refinance facilities with the stimulus package announced by the Government of Bangladesh in 2020, totaling BDT 200 billion.



The CECRFP, under AIIB Loan No. L0415A, aims to bolster the CMSMEs that have been grappling with economic repercussions of the ongoing global pandemic. To facilitate this, Bangladesh Bank has initiated refinance facilities for participating banks and financial institutions, as per the Operations Manual attached to SMESPD Circular No. 06, dated June 23, 2021.

However, recognizing the evolving economic landscape and the ongoing challenges faced by CMSMEs, Bangladesh Bank has revised the Operations Manual. This revision comes after securing the concurrence of AIIB and the approval of the Project Steering Committee. The revised OM is intended to provide greater flexibility and support to the participating banks and financial institutions, enabling them to effectively disburse funds to the CMSMEs in need.



The revised Operations Manual is expected to replace the existing version, enhancing the efficiency and impact of the COVID-19 Emergency and Crisis Response Facility Project. This move reaffirms Bangladesh Bank's commitment to providing vital financial support to CMSMEs during these trying times, ultimately contributing to the nation's economic recovery, the circular said.



All participating banks and financial institutions have been urged to familiarize themselves with the new guidelines and take necessary actions to align their operations accordingly. With this latest development, Bangladesh aims to strengthen its resilience and pandemic recovery efforts amid the ongoing global crisis In a strategic move to support the pandemic-hit Cottage, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (CMSMEs) sector, Bangladesh Bank has unveiled a revised Operations Manual (OM) for the "COVID-19 Emergency and Crisis Response Facility Project (CECRFP)" funded by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) ,said a circular.Issued on Wednesday it outlined a significant step towards aligning the refinance facilities with the stimulus package announced by the Government of Bangladesh in 2020, totaling BDT 200 billion.The CECRFP, under AIIB Loan No. L0415A, aims to bolster the CMSMEs that have been grappling with economic repercussions of the ongoing global pandemic. To facilitate this, Bangladesh Bank has initiated refinance facilities for participating banks and financial institutions, as per the Operations Manual attached to SMESPD Circular No. 06, dated June 23, 2021.However, recognizing the evolving economic landscape and the ongoing challenges faced by CMSMEs, Bangladesh Bank has revised the Operations Manual. This revision comes after securing the concurrence of AIIB and the approval of the Project Steering Committee. The revised OM is intended to provide greater flexibility and support to the participating banks and financial institutions, enabling them to effectively disburse funds to the CMSMEs in need.The revised Operations Manual is expected to replace the existing version, enhancing the efficiency and impact of the COVID-19 Emergency and Crisis Response Facility Project. This move reaffirms Bangladesh Bank's commitment to providing vital financial support to CMSMEs during these trying times, ultimately contributing to the nation's economic recovery, the circular said.All participating banks and financial institutions have been urged to familiarize themselves with the new guidelines and take necessary actions to align their operations accordingly. With this latest development, Bangladesh aims to strengthen its resilience and pandemic recovery efforts amid the ongoing global crisis