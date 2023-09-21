Video
Home Business

GP contributes Tk26c to govt Labour Welfare Fdn Fund

Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Business Desk

Grameenphone (GP) has made a significant contribution of Tk 25.99 crore to the Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation Fund to support the welfare of workers. The contributing amount is reckoned at 10 per cent of the Workers Profit Participation Fund (WPPF) 2022 of GP.

A delegation led by GP Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Sayeda Tahya Hossain handed over the cheque for Tk25,99,50,521 crore (Twenty-Five Crore Ninety Nine Lakh Fifty Thousand Five Hundred Twenty-One Taka Only) to the Minister of State for the Ministry of Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian, MP, at the ministry's conference room on Tuesday, says a press release.

Also present during the ceremony were Md. Ehsan-E-Elahi, secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, GP Industrial Relations & HR Strategy Head K M Sabbir Ahmed, Senior Industrial Relations Expert Muhammad Tawhidul Islam and Industrial Relations Expert Md Harun Ur Rashid.

In this regard, Sayeda Tahya Hossain said:  "As a part of the Telenor Group, Grameenphone is committed to being a responsible corporate citizen. Over the last 25 years, we have played a pivotal role in fostering digitalization and development. In this journey, we are equally dedicated to nurturing a future-ready skilled workforce, contributing to the vision of a Smart Bangladesh, and standing with our employees during challenging times in collaboration with the Bangladesh Government."

GP emphasizes ensuring a safe and decent work environment for its employees. Moreover, as the digital connectivity partner to Smart Bangladesh, in this journey forward, the tech catalyst is striding to ensure no one is left behind to support the country's socio-economic progress.

Besides, GP is driving numerous initiatives, focusing on Digital Inclusion and Upskilling the Youth with Future Nation which is a project with UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) and BIDA (Bangladesh Investment Development Authority) to enable 1 million youth with economic opportunities. GP Academy and GP Accelerator programs are also working to build skilled young entrepreneurs, which won the prestigious 2021 Digital Bangladesh Award.  

Under the Bangladesh Labour Act, domestic and foreign companies contribute one-tenth of 5 percent of their profits to this fund at the end of the year. Since its inception, GP, as a responsible and law-abiding corporate citizen, and one of the highest contributors to the Labour Welfare Foundation Fund, has so far deposited a total of Tk213,32,20,082 crore (Two Hundred Thirteen Crore Thirty-Two Lacs Twenty Thousand And Eighty Two Taka Only).



