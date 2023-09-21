WB approves $102m for Jamuna riverbank protection







It also aims at saving people from being displaced, protecting their livelihoods, and spurring economic activities.



The Jamuna River Sustainable Management Project 1, the first among a series of proposed projects, will help improve navigation channels with adequate depth that can accommodate large cargo vessels round the year.

This will help revive inland water transport and boost regional connectivity and trade. It will also help protect about 2,500 hectares of land from riverbank erosion and flooding, safeguarding the livelihoods and assets of local people and creating new economic opportunities.



Jamuna river is one of the largest and mighty rivers in the world. It provides a lifeline to millions of people. Yet, river erosion, aggravated by climate change and rising water levels, displaces thousands of people every year, pushing them to poverty," said Abdoulaye Seck, WB Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.



"Sustainable and climate resilient management of the Jamuna River will bring enormous economic benefits for people. The WB is helping Bangladesh to develop and implement a multi-phased program to protect sections of riverbanks and improve navigation channels and will continue working closely with multilateral and bilateral development partners, he said.



The project, for the first time in Bangladesh, will pilot nature-based solutions and innovative river structures and navigation for the first time at two channels of Jamuna, crossing Phulchhari, Gaibandha, and Kalihati.



It will benefit about 100,000 people by providing better safety and cheaper transportation for people switching from buses to passenger ferries.



"The project will be the major first multi-sectoral investment under the Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100," said Ahmed Shawky, World Bank Senior Water Resources Management Specialist and Team Leader.



The project will also focus on reducing the risks of disaster and displacement of vulnerable people living along the Jamuna River. It will bring about 1.2 million people under an insurance scheme. More than one-third of beneficiaries will be women. Moreover, about 120,000 people will benefit from community protection fund.



The World Bank (WB) on Wednesday approves $102 million loan to help Bangladesh improve riverbank protection and navigability of Jamuna River.It also aims at saving people from being displaced, protecting their livelihoods, and spurring economic activities.The Jamuna River Sustainable Management Project 1, the first among a series of proposed projects, will help improve navigation channels with adequate depth that can accommodate large cargo vessels round the year.This will help revive inland water transport and boost regional connectivity and trade. It will also help protect about 2,500 hectares of land from riverbank erosion and flooding, safeguarding the livelihoods and assets of local people and creating new economic opportunities.Jamuna river is one of the largest and mighty rivers in the world. It provides a lifeline to millions of people. Yet, river erosion, aggravated by climate change and rising water levels, displaces thousands of people every year, pushing them to poverty," said Abdoulaye Seck, WB Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan."Sustainable and climate resilient management of the Jamuna River will bring enormous economic benefits for people. The WB is helping Bangladesh to develop and implement a multi-phased program to protect sections of riverbanks and improve navigation channels and will continue working closely with multilateral and bilateral development partners, he said.The project, for the first time in Bangladesh, will pilot nature-based solutions and innovative river structures and navigation for the first time at two channels of Jamuna, crossing Phulchhari, Gaibandha, and Kalihati.It will benefit about 100,000 people by providing better safety and cheaper transportation for people switching from buses to passenger ferries."The project will be the major first multi-sectoral investment under the Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100," said Ahmed Shawky, World Bank Senior Water Resources Management Specialist and Team Leader.The project will also focus on reducing the risks of disaster and displacement of vulnerable people living along the Jamuna River. It will bring about 1.2 million people under an insurance scheme. More than one-third of beneficiaries will be women. Moreover, about 120,000 people will benefit from community protection fund.