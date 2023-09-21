Proposals to buy fertilizer, edible oil, lentils approved





Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal virtually presided over the meeting held at Bangladesh secretariat.

Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division additional secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said the meeting approved a total of 11 proposals.

He said following two separate proposals Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) would procure 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer from SABIC Agri-nutrients Company, Saudi Arabia at a cost of around Taka 120.45 crore with per tonne fertilizer costing $365.

The BCIC will procure another consignment of 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer from KAFCO, Bangladesh under the 4th lot at around Taka 118.84 crore where per toon would cost $307.12.

Under two state-level agreements, the BADC will procure another 50,000 tonns of MOP fertilizer from Canadian Commercial Corporation under the 15th lot with around Taka 180.26 crore while BADC will procure another consignment of 50,000 tonnes of MOP from Canadian Commercial Corporation under the 16th lot with around Taka 180.26 crore. The cost per tonne would be $327.75.

In response to two separate proposals from the Ministry of Commerce, the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would procure 80 lakh liters of soybean oil under local open tender method for the current fiscal year from City Edible Oil Limited with around Taka 128.24 crore with per liter oil costing Taka 160.30.

The TCB will procure another consignment of 65 lakh liters of rice bran oil under local DPM method with around Taka 103.35 crore where the price of per liter oil would be Taka 159.

In two other separate proposals, TCB would procure 6,000 tonnes of lentil from two suppliers with around Taka 66.60 crore with per KG lentil costing Taka 111.

The TCB will procure another consignment of 21,000 tonnes of lentil from four suppliers with around Taka 207.90 crore with per KG lentil costing Taka 99.

The CCGP meeting also approved a procurement proposal from the Road Transport and Highways Division and a cost variation proposal from the Ministry of Water Resources, Mabub Khan said.



