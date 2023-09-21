Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 September, 2023, 10:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD economy to grow by 6.5pc, inflation to ease to 6.6pc in FY 24: ADB

Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Correspondent

The country's GDP is expected to grow by 6.5per cent in fiscal 2023-2024 compared with an estimated growth of 6.per cent in 2022-2023, as per Asian Development Outlook (ADO) for September released on Wednesday.
The slightly higher growth forecast reflects an improvement in domestic demand and better export growth due to economic recovery in the euro market zone. Inflation is projected to ease from 9 per cent  in FY23 to 6.6per cent  in FY24.
The current account deficit is expected to slightly narrow from 0.7per cent of GDP in FY23to 0.5per cent  in FY24 as remittance growth improves. The main risk to this growth projection is a further deterioration in export growth if global demand is weaker than expected.
"The government is managing relatively well against the external economic uncertainties, while advancing infrastructure development and critical reforms to improve investment climate," said Country Director Edimon Ginting.
"These key structural reforms include to strengthen public financial management, enhance domestic resource mobilization, improve logistics, and deepen financial sector, which are critical for private sector development, export diversification and productive job creation in the medium term," said Ginting.
He said "continued high oil prices also provide a good incentive to accelerate reforms to expand domestic renewable energy supply and achieve the climate change goals."
The ADO September2023 states that moderate inflation and an increase in remittances will contribute to reviving private consumption, while the completion of a number of major government infrastructure projects will increase investment. Private investment, however, may be dampened by the initial higher interest rates following the enhancement in the country's monetary policy framework.
Inflation is expected to ease from 9.0 per cent in FY2023to 6.6per cent  in FY2024 with some fall in global nonfuel commodity prices, expected higher agricultural production, and the initial tightening of monetary policy under the new framework.
In its 50-year partnership with Bangladesh, ADB has mobilized over $50 billion in loans and grants, including co financing, to improve infrastructure, public services, and social development for the people of Bangladesh. It has sovereign portfolio of $13.0 billion projects at the moment.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BB revises operational manual for Covid-19
GP contributes Tk26c to govt Labour Welfare Fdn Fund
WB approves $102m for Jamuna riverbank protection
Proposals to buy fertilizer, edible oil, lentils approved
BD keen to assist Sierra Leone in Agri, ICT sectors
BD economy to grow by 6.5pc, inflation to ease to 6.6pc in FY 24: ADB
Akij Ceramics launches showroom at Jamalpur
US jobs market solid but Fed risks pushing too far


Latest News
Rishi Sunak delays ban on new gas, diesel cars by 5 yrs
World's oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia
PM attends Joe Biden's reception
Brown University accords honour to PM for community clinic
PM holds several bilateral meetings on UNGA sidelines
Turkiye's Erdogan meets Israel's Netanyahu as ties thaw
Apple launches charging limit feature in iPhone 15
Two workers die inhaling toxic gas in septic tank in Gazipur
Roundtable discussion held at UIU
Workers' rights, freedom of association top priorities for Biden admn: US tells Dhaka
Most Read News
Rape case: Suspended ASP Sohel gets bail on surrender
Journo Nadim murder: Prime accused Babu's bail stayed
Habibur Rahman made DMP commissioner
Prioritize action research in our education
Student dies falling off DU's Bijoy Ekattor Hall
DUJA observes 38th founding anniversary
Fakhrul won’t be allowed in Dhaka: Taposh
Mother, the two children die as haystack falls on them in Feni
PM puts 5 points to reshape global financial system to tackle ongoing crisis
'Potatoes to be imported if syndicate can't be broken by 3-4 days'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft