BD economy to grow by 6.5pc, inflation to ease to 6.6pc in FY 24: ADB





The slightly higher growth forecast reflects an improvement in domestic demand and better export growth due to economic recovery in the euro market zone. Inflation is projected to ease from 9 per cent in FY23 to 6.6per cent in FY24.

The current account deficit is expected to slightly narrow from 0.7per cent of GDP in FY23to 0.5per cent in FY24 as remittance growth improves. The main risk to this growth projection is a further deterioration in export growth if global demand is weaker than expected.

"The government is managing relatively well against the external economic uncertainties, while advancing infrastructure development and critical reforms to improve investment climate," said Country Director Edimon Ginting.

"These key structural reforms include to strengthen public financial management, enhance domestic resource mobilization, improve logistics, and deepen financial sector, which are critical for private sector development, export diversification and productive job creation in the medium term," said Ginting.

The ADO September2023 states that moderate inflation and an increase in remittances will contribute to reviving private consumption, while the completion of a number of major government infrastructure projects will increase investment. Private investment, however, may be dampened by the initial higher interest rates following the enhancement in the country's monetary policy framework.

Inflation is expected to ease from 9.0 per cent in FY2023to 6.6per cent in FY2024 with some fall in global nonfuel commodity prices, expected higher agricultural production, and the initial tightening of monetary policy under the new framework.

In its 50-year partnership with Bangladesh, ADB has mobilized over $50 billion in loans and grants, including co financing, to improve infrastructure, public services, and social development for the people of Bangladesh. It has sovereign portfolio of $13.0 billion projects at the moment.



The country's GDP is expected to grow by 6.5per cent in fiscal 2023-2024 compared with an estimated growth of 6.per cent in 2022-2023, as per Asian Development Outlook (ADO) for September released on Wednesday.The slightly higher growth forecast reflects an improvement in domestic demand and better export growth due to economic recovery in the euro market zone. Inflation is projected to ease from 9 per cent in FY23 to 6.6per cent in FY24.The current account deficit is expected to slightly narrow from 0.7per cent of GDP in FY23to 0.5per cent in FY24 as remittance growth improves. The main risk to this growth projection is a further deterioration in export growth if global demand is weaker than expected."The government is managing relatively well against the external economic uncertainties, while advancing infrastructure development and critical reforms to improve investment climate," said Country Director Edimon Ginting."These key structural reforms include to strengthen public financial management, enhance domestic resource mobilization, improve logistics, and deepen financial sector, which are critical for private sector development, export diversification and productive job creation in the medium term," said Ginting.He said "continued high oil prices also provide a good incentive to accelerate reforms to expand domestic renewable energy supply and achieve the climate change goals."The ADO September2023 states that moderate inflation and an increase in remittances will contribute to reviving private consumption, while the completion of a number of major government infrastructure projects will increase investment. Private investment, however, may be dampened by the initial higher interest rates following the enhancement in the country's monetary policy framework.Inflation is expected to ease from 9.0 per cent in FY2023to 6.6per cent in FY2024 with some fall in global nonfuel commodity prices, expected higher agricultural production, and the initial tightening of monetary policy under the new framework.In its 50-year partnership with Bangladesh, ADB has mobilized over $50 billion in loans and grants, including co financing, to improve infrastructure, public services, and social development for the people of Bangladesh. It has sovereign portfolio of $13.0 billion projects at the moment.