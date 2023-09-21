Video
Home Business

Akij Ceramics launches showroom at Jamalpur

Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Akij Ceramics recently opened another exclusive showroom in Jamalpur, a prominent location in the country's tile market.
Consecutively four times Best Brand Award and Super Brand Award winner Akij Ceramics has proved itself the best in Bangladesh being always one step ahead with newness and quality, says a press release.
Moreover, this brand's assuredness of the "Promise of Perfection" has got the most perfect match with clientele in Bangladesh. As a consequence of being close to the customers, Akij Ceramics has inaugurated an exclusive business associate showroom "M/S. Rajib Corporation" on Sunday.
This outlet is located at Barak Tower, Dhakaipotti, Jamalpur. Mohammod Khourshed Alam, the Director, of Operations at Akij Bashir Group cut the ribbon for inception.
Along with the respective eminent persons from Akij Ceramics and the Jamalpur area, the general manager of sales from Akij Ceramics, Mohammed Ashraful Haque, head of Marketing of AkijBashir Group, Md. Shahriar Zaman, Head of Sales Rosa, Bishwajit Paul and proprietors of "M/S. Rajib Corporation", Syeda Kanij Fatema and Tahmina Aktar were also present.  
Arranging product displays with tiles of exceptional size variations and recent designs, this showroom will provide the customers with the level best services. New-fangled furniture and display tools have created the perfect environment to give the best live experience in these spacious showrooms. It is well mentionable that Akij Ceramics has already initiated more than 100 "State of the Art" level own and business associate showrooms all over Bangladesh.
In terms of the number of showrooms, Akij Ceramics is also the biggest tile manufacturing and distribution company and brand in Bangladesh. In the continuation of the journey of flawless support and services, Akij Ceramics has set another footstep by inaugurating this new showroom at Jamalpur.




