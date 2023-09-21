Video
US jobs market solid but Fed risks pushing too far

Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Sept 20: The US labor market is remarkably solid despite aggressive interest rate hikes to fight inflation and a recent rise in unemployment, but analysts warn that the central bank risks pushing too far.
The Federal Reserve has lifted the benchmark lending rate 11 times since March last year, with consumer inflation cooling from a peak of 9.1 percent in mid-2022 to below four percent.
And Fed officials are gathering Tuesday for a two-day meeting that could see them raise rates again to lower inflation sustainably back to a two percent target -- potentially adding pressure on employment -- or hold them at current levels. - Healthy market - The Fed has a dual mandate that involves promoting stable prices and maximum employment, and walks a tightrope between lifting rates to cool the economy while averting a damaging labor market downturn.
While a rise in interest rates typically comes with an uptick in joblessness as borrowing becomes more expensive, unemployment has held at historically low levels below four percent since early 2022.
And job creation is relatively high, said Moody's Investors Service senior vice president Madhavi Bokil.
"Usually when (the) unemployment rate is so low, we don't get repeatedly 200,000-plus jobs," she said, referring to the hiring pace until May this year.    �AFP



