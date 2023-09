Bidya Sinha Mim now Berger Paints' brand ambassador Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd, the nation's leading paint solutions provider, announced Bidya Sinha Saha Mim as its brand ambassador, says a press release.

In this exciting role, Mim will be integral to Berger's dynamic campaigns, engagement sessions, and promotional activities, adding her charm and charisma to the brand's initiatives.



