Thursday, 21 September, 2023, 10:06 AM
Home Business

European stocks advance as Fed looms, UK inflation dips

Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

LONDON, Sept 20: European stocks rose Wednesday on a surprise slowdown in UK inflation and lower oil prices, as traders awaited a key US Federal Reserve interest rate call and shrugged off equity losses in Asia.
UK annual inflation struck an 18-month low in August, official data showed one day after news of a slowdown in the eurozone.
In reaction, the British pound slid to a four-month low at $1.2334 on speculation the Bank of England (BoE) could deliver one final hike -- or even pause policy when it announces its latest decision on Thursday.
The dollar rose against the yen but fell versus the euro, with the Fed forecast to pause its rate-hike campaign Wednesday and provide crucial clues on the outlook.
Oil prices slid on profit-taking after bumper gains the day before, when prices spiked toward $100 per barrel on recent output cutbacks announced by major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.
- 'Apprehension' - "Weaker inflation fuels the argument that interest rates no longer need to go up, or at least not by much more," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.
The Fed is widely expected to keep US rates on hold later Wednesday, but focus will be on the bank's accompanying statement and boss Jerome Powell's post-meeting comments.
US inflation has dropped from the eye-watering levels seen in the middle of last year.
Yet this week's spike in oil prices has caused a headache for central bank policymakers as they try to bring prices under control.
"There is still some apprehension as it's still not clear what signals the Fed will send," OANDA Craig Erlam told AFP.
- Japan rate hint - As well as the Fed and BoE, traders will be keeping an eye on policy decisions by central banks in Switzerland, Sweden and Norway due Thursday.
The Bank of Japan is also in focus, with officials in Tokyo recently hinting it could begin drifting away from its long-running policy of not raising interest rates.    �AFP



