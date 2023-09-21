ICMAB Khulna Council holds seminar CMA profession A seminar was held on the importance of Cost and Management Accountants (CMA) profession in Bangladesh on Wednesday at Journalist Liaquat Ali Auditorium, Khulna University.





The seminar was organized by ICMAB Khulna Branch Council in association with Business Administration Discipline. More than 300 students from the Business Administration Discipline participated in the program and raised several queries about the CMA program.







Professor Dr. Mahmood Hossain, Vice Chancellor of Khulna University ornamented the program as the Chief Guest, and Abdur Rahman Khan FCMA, President of ICMAB was present as the Special Guest of the program.





ICMAB President Abdur Rahman Khan FCMA, explained why the CMA profession is so demanding around the globe and how CMA-qualified professionals assist the management in making proper business decisions to ensure the organizations' sustainable growth.

In his speech, Professor Dr. Mahmood Hossain thanked ICMAB for initiating a career counseling program for KU students and for undertaking an insightful session.









Among others, ICMAB Past president Professor Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed FCMA and Treasurer Md. Akhtaruzzaman FCMA, delivered speeches to motivate the students to pursue CMA qualification.





Professor Dr. Mohammad Zakaria Masud FCMA, Director, Academic Affairs Division of ICMAB, presented a detailed keynote paper on CMA education in Bangladesh. ICMAB Khulna Branch Council Chairman Md. Arifur Rahman FCMA presided over the program while Vice Chairman Mr. Azizur Rahman ACMA delivered a welcome speech. Khulna Branch Council Members were also present in the Seminar.