Sundora Beauty celebrates 4th anniversary





Since its inception, Sundora Beauty has been dedicated to providing high-quality beauty and skincare products from more than 120 international brands such as Paco Rabanne, Carolina Herrera, Givenchy, Coach, and Clarins and features exclusive niche brands such as Kilian, Jo Malone, and Xerjoff that cater to the diverse needs of its customers, says a press release.

Over the past four years, the company has expanded to five locations across Dhaka and has recently revamped its sundora.com.bd online shop, offering convenient home delivery services across Bangladesh.

Centering this special anniversary, during this promotional period, customers shopping in-store or online will receive an exclusive anniversary gift with every purchase.

