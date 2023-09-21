IBCF holds workshop on Shariah principles Islamic Banks Consultative Forum (IBCF) Research and Training Academy arranged a 2 day long workshop on "Shariah Principles of Distribution of Profit to Participating Fund: Global and National Perspective" at BAB office, on September 16 and 17 last.





35 executives and officers of 18 Islamic banks and having Islamic banking branches and windows took part in the workshop programme, says a press release.







Advisor of IBCF and Chairman of Standard Bank Ltd. Qazi Akramuddin Ahmed distributed certificates among the participants as chief guest while Vice Chairman of IBCF A K M Nurul Fazal Bulbul was presided over the certificate awarding ceremony.





Among others Vice Chairman of Social Islami Bank Ltd. Md. Sayedur Rahman, Chairman of the Audit Committee of Jamuna Bank Ltd. Md. Abdur Rahman Sarker, Managing Director & CEO of First Security Islami Bank Ltd. Syed Waseque Md. Ali, Managing Director & CEO of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd. Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director & CEO of Social Islami Bank Ltd. Zafar Alam, Chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee of NRB and NRBC Bank Ltd. Sheikh Shah Mohammad Wali Ullah, Chairman of Executive Committee of Central Shariah Board Md. Fariduddin Ahmed and Former Principal of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Research and Training Institute Md. Nurul Islam Khalifa were present as special guests.