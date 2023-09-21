Marico begins production at Mirsarai EZ unit





With an investment blueprint of 220 crore BDT to be rolled out over multiple phases, the current production line at the MEZ unit focuses on MBL's Value Added Hair Oil (VAHO) products. This establishment has ushered in new economic opportunities, leading to the creation of new jobs for the local community living in proximity to the economic zone.

99% of the Marico Bangladesh product portfolio is produced locally, and Marico is a proud ambassador of Made in Bangladesh.

Beginning its journey in 1999, Marico Bangladesh Limited is one of the top 3 FMCG multinational companies in Bangladesh and a trusted brand with a wealth of beauty and healthcare products.

As proud ambassadors of "Made in Bangladesh", 99% of Marico's portfolio is manufactured in Bangladesh and exported to Nepal, Bhutan, Vietnam, Dubai, Egypt, South Africa, Tanzania and India.

Marico Bangladesh Limited (MBL) has announced the successful commencement of commercial production in its third manufacturing unit, located within the Mirsarai Economic Zone (MEZ) under the guidance of the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA).With an investment blueprint of 220 crore BDT to be rolled out over multiple phases, the current production line at the MEZ unit focuses on MBL's Value Added Hair Oil (VAHO) products. This establishment has ushered in new economic opportunities, leading to the creation of new jobs for the local community living in proximity to the economic zone.99% of the Marico Bangladesh product portfolio is produced locally, and Marico is a proud ambassador of Made in Bangladesh.Beginning its journey in 1999, Marico Bangladesh Limited is one of the top 3 FMCG multinational companies in Bangladesh and a trusted brand with a wealth of beauty and healthcare products.As proud ambassadors of "Made in Bangladesh", 99% of Marico's portfolio is manufactured in Bangladesh and exported to Nepal, Bhutan, Vietnam, Dubai, Egypt, South Africa, Tanzania and India.