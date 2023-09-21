Video
BD's Cassetex among top 10 innovators in UN SDG Digital

Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

Cassetex, Bangladesh's pioneering data-driven AI-enabled battery swapping service for electric vehicles, has been selected as one of the top ten companies in Category 2: "Planet - Innovation for our Climate and Environment" in the SDG Digital Acceleration Agenda.
In this category, Cassetex shares the spotlight with global giants like Huawei, Ushahidi, and AIS Thailand, says a press release.
Cassetex stands out as the only Bangladeshi company to achieve this prestigious recognition in the "Planet" category. The company was showcased at the United Nations Headquarters in New York recently during this significant event.
Cassetex, a trailblazing enterprise, is actively contributing to the achievement of SDG goals through its energy digitization initiatives. The company offers battery-as-a-service to the 1.5 million electric three-wheelers operating nationwide. Utilizing cutting-edge digital tools for monitoring energy generation and consumption, Cassetex delivers safe and affordable energy solutions to its customers.
By installing over 200,000 battery swapping points across Bangladesh, Cassetex is creating the largest battery storage infrastructure in the country. By 2026, this infrastructure is expected to have an installed capacity of 5760 GWh.
What sets Cassetex apart is its commitment to women's empowerment, woven into its core operations. The infrastructure will be co-owned by Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, primarily managed by women micro-energy entrepreneurs. This innovative approach is set to generate new income opportunities for over 100,000 individuals across Bangladesh.
Cassetex's digitization of energy activities aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: Goal 7 - Affordable and Clean Energy, Goal 11 - Sustainable Cities and Communities, and Goal 5 - Achieve Gender Equality and Empower All Women and Girls.
These efforts complement the national goals of the Government of Bangladesh, which aims to provide 40% of its energy demand through renewables by 2041. Cassetex is set to play a pivotal role in achieving this target, with plans to install more than 600MW of solar panels, reducing carbon emissions by at least 481,800 MT CO2.
Gopal Kumar Mohoto, CTO, and Co-founder of Cassetex, expressed his gratitude for this remarkable recognition in SDG Digital. He stated, "Digitization is the key to effectively and efficiently managing renewable energy assets. We are honored to be acknowledged by ITU and UNDP as a global solution enabling SDG Goals. By providing accessible renewable energy assets like Cassetex's portable batteries, we are opening doors to more affordable energy usage in Transportation, Agriculture, and Household applications. Our unique energy management platform continuously collects and monitors data from each energy asset, including batteries, chargers, and energy sources such as solar panels. This data is harnessed by Artificial Intelligence generative models to determine and forecast prices, energy generation, consumption, maintenance needs, and service quality."
As the first Bangladeshi company with global ambitions in energy digitization, Cassetex is gearing up to launch its tools in Africa and South Asian countries by 2025.



