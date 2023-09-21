Video
Thursday, 21 September, 2023
Business

DSE ends mixed, CSE rises on volatility

Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed and indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up amid volatile trading on Wednesday.
DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, at the close of the trading declined 44.44 point down to 6,310.63. But the Shariah DSES and the blue-chip DS30 moved up 1.89 point to 1,361.64 and 1.88 point to 2,140.89.
According to the data provided by DSE, among the 322 companies traded in the market on Wednesday, the price of 78 companies increased, 77 companies decreased and 167 companies' share prices remained unchanged. Tk 15 crore 9 lakh 80 thousand 694 shares and mutual funds of 322 companies were traded on this day. Transactions rose to Tk 855.47 crore and from Tk 811.66 crore on Tuesday.  
The top 10 companies by turnover (in rupees) are:- Emerald Oil, Eastern Housing, Republic Insurance, Gemini Sea Food, Paramount Insurance, Metro Spinning, Fu-Wang Food, Janata Insurance, Asia Insurance and Meghna Life Insurance.
Top 10 companies with price increase are:- Aramit Cement, Crystal Insurance, Khan Brothers PP, DGIC, Legacy Footwear, Republic Insurance, Yakin Polymer, Munnu Agro, GQ Ballpen and Gemini Sea Food.
The top 10 companies in price reduction are:- Standard Insurance, Trust Islami Life Insurance, Northern Islami Insurance, Meghna Life Insurance, Emerald Oil, Nettle Insurance, Agrani Insurance, Reliance Insurance, BGIC and Eastland Insurance.
At the CSE, its main index increased by 5.53 points to 18,668 points. Shares and units of 160 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the prices of 50 have increased, 47 have decreased and 63 have remained unchanged.
At the end of the day, shares and units worth 27 crore 83 lakh 97 thousand 85 rupees were traded in CSE. Shares worth Tk 11.20 crore were traded on the Tuesday.



« PreviousNext »

