Ex Qantas boss Alan Joyce paid $14m in last FY
SYDNEY, Sept 20: Qantas' ex chief executive Alan Joyce was paid Aus$21.4 million (US$14 million) in the last financial year, the airline said Wednesday, as it admitted to an "acute loss" of public trust.
The Irish-born boss took an earlier-than-expected retirement on September 5 as the Australian carrier battled criticism over high prices, mass ground staff layoffs and allegations it sold thousands of tickets for already-cancelled flights.
In its annual report, Qantas said Joyce's "total pay outcome" for the financial year to June 30, 2023 was Aus$21.4 million.
The package included rights that Joyce had decided to convert into shares.
It did not incorporate Aus$2.2 million in short-term bonuses that had been withheld.
The airline said its reputation took a blow when Australia's competition commission last month launched a Federal Court case accusing it of selling more than 8,000 tickets for flights that had already been cancelled. �AFP