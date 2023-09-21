Number of internet users hit nearly 131m in BD





According to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) data, of the total subscribers, there were 118.79 million mobile internet users and 12.15 million broadband internet users in the country.

The country's cell phone companies in the first seven months of this year saw over 7 million new users taking the total subscribers base to 187.48 million at the end of July.

Bangladesh currently has four mobile companies, three of which are foreign-backed cell phone operators.

The number of subscribers of mobile operators, Grameenphone, Robi Axiata, Banglalink and Teletalk stood at 81.89 million, 56.82 million, 42.30 million and 6.47 million respectively at the end of July, BTRC data showed. �Xinhua

