Meghna Bank holds 10th annual general meeting

Thursday, 21 September, 2023, 10:02 AM
Published : Thursday, 21 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Business Desk

Meghna Bank convened its 10th annual general meeting on Tuesday, says a press release. The event was presided over by H.N. Ashequr Rahman, the founder chairman of Meghna Bank.

Key figures in attendance included S.M. Rezaur Rahman, chairman of the audit committee; Rehana Ashequr Rahman, chairman of the risk management committee; Syed Ferhat Anwar, independent director; Sohail R K Hussain, managing director and CEO along with other directors and sponsors, says the press release.

During this annual general meeting, the shareholders of Meghna Bank gave approval on financial statements for the year 2022.



