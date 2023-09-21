Delta Brac Housing Finance gets $30m IFC investment





The proposed investment will be carried out through subscription to a Bangladeshi taka-denominated senior bond to be issued by DBH. The IFC said it may also explore supporting DBH to mobilize up to $25 million from other investors for its bond issuance.

DBH, established in 1996 and headquartered in Dhaka, primarily provides loans for the purchase and construction of homes. The proceeds of its bond, which will have a term of five years, will be used to grow its affordable housing portfolio, according to the IFC's disclosure.

"The investment is expected to deliver increased access to housing finance for urban households by enabling DBH's focus on this segment," the IFC said.

Aside from the proposed investment, the IFC said it will also provide advisory support to help DBH scale up its affordable housing finance program.

DBH is listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange. Its key shareholders as of June 30, 2023, include BRAC (18.4%), Delta Life Insurance (17.6%) and Green Delta Insurance (15.3%).

The balance is held by the public (11.6%), 14 foreign investors (18.2%), and nearly 200 financial institutions (18.9%). It has provided home loans to more than 23,000 clients so far.

In November last year, DBH signed a project services agreement with the IFC to strengthen its affordable housing loan product by establishing a value proposition for the country's affordable housing segment.

In May, the IFC also announced a proposed $8.1 million loan to Bangladesh-based Labaid Cardiac and General Hospital. Labaid is building a new 100-bed multi-specialty hospital in Uttara, a district of the capital, Dhaka. Uttara is a large suburb located 15 km north of the capital.



World Bank Group member the International Finance Corporation (IFC) has proposed a $30 million investment in DBH (Delta Brac Housing) Finance, the largest housing finance institution in Bangladesh, according to a disclosure.The proposed investment will be carried out through subscription to a Bangladeshi taka-denominated senior bond to be issued by DBH. The IFC said it may also explore supporting DBH to mobilize up to $25 million from other investors for its bond issuance.DBH, established in 1996 and headquartered in Dhaka, primarily provides loans for the purchase and construction of homes. The proceeds of its bond, which will have a term of five years, will be used to grow its affordable housing portfolio, according to the IFC's disclosure."The investment is expected to deliver increased access to housing finance for urban households by enabling DBH's focus on this segment," the IFC said.Aside from the proposed investment, the IFC said it will also provide advisory support to help DBH scale up its affordable housing finance program.Under the advisory engagement, the IFC will assist DBH in assessing the current state of its business model and operations; introducing international best practices in client sourcing, underwriting, servicing, portfolio management, and capacity-building programs; and enhancing DBH's home loan credit assessment procedures, among others.DBH is listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange. Its key shareholders as of June 30, 2023, include BRAC (18.4%), Delta Life Insurance (17.6%) and Green Delta Insurance (15.3%).The balance is held by the public (11.6%), 14 foreign investors (18.2%), and nearly 200 financial institutions (18.9%). It has provided home loans to more than 23,000 clients so far.In November last year, DBH signed a project services agreement with the IFC to strengthen its affordable housing loan product by establishing a value proposition for the country's affordable housing segment.In May, the IFC also announced a proposed $8.1 million loan to Bangladesh-based Labaid Cardiac and General Hospital. Labaid is building a new 100-bed multi-specialty hospital in Uttara, a district of the capital, Dhaka. Uttara is a large suburb located 15 km north of the capital.