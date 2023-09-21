Sonali Bank holds meeting on Grievance Redress Management Sonali Bank PLC organized the 1st meeting with customers/participants on Grievances Redress Management on September 18, Monday at its head office. CEO and Managing Director (Additional Charge) Sanchia Binte Ali inaugurated the meeting as chief guest, says a press release.





Deputy General Manager of Vigilance and Complaint Management Division Md. Khairul Alam presided over the meeting while General Manager Ashraful Haider Chowdhury attended as special guest.





The related officers of General Manager's office Cumilla and Noakhali, all officers Principal office and Corporate branches under these GM offices were also took part the meeting.