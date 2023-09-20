Video
JS body recommends taking measures to stop entry of illegal arms

Published : Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Ministry on Tuesday suggested the police administration to take strict measures to prevent entry of illegal arms into the country ahead of the next general election.

It also stressed the need for maintaining law and order in the Chittagong Hill Tracts area through coordination with the local public representatives, superintendents of police and deputy commissioners of Bandarban, Rangamati and Khagrachhari districts.

The parliamentary watchdog came up with the suggestion in its 15th meeting with its chairman Md Dabirul Islam in the chair at the Parliament Bhaban.

The committee also held an elaborate discussion on the law and order situation in the Chittagong Hill Tracts area and post-flood rehabilitation activities.

It also stressed the need for establishing brick kilns after consultation  with the CHT Affairs Ministry and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry for continuation of the overall development activities in the CHT area.

The committee also suggested taking steps to recognise rubber produced in Bangladesh as agricultural products.

Committee members CHT Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing, Dipankar Talukdar, ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, Bashonti Chakma, Noman Al Mahmud, additional secretary of CHT Affairs Ministry, additional secretary of Public Administration Ministry, Zila Parishad Chairman, deputy commissioners, superintendent of policies of three CHT districts were present.    �UNB



