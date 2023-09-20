Video
Top terror Mamun shot, hacked

2 victims associates 2 bystanders injured

Published : Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent


An alleged top terror was shot and hacked reportedly by a group of armed miscreants while he was returning home on his private car in Tejgaon Industrial area of the capital on Monday night.

The man was identified as Tarik Sayed Mamun, 58, who was released from jail recently after serving 20-year jail term in separate cases.
Police, however, suspected that another top terrorist Emon might have involved in the attack as he threatened Mamun in jail.

Mazharul Islam Officer-in-Charge of Tejgaon Industrial Police Station said on Tuesday morning that Mamun was going to his Tallabagh residence on a private car along with two of his associates Khokon, 37, and Mithu, 52, after leaving Preyasi Bar in Moghbazar area around 10:00pm on Monday.

When they reached near City Petrol Pump and BG Press in Tejgaon, a group of armed miscreants, comprising seven to eight, riding on motorcycles fired at the private car.

Mamun and his associates, who were shot, immediately got down from the car tried to escape the spot but the miscreant hacked Mamun with sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured. Mamun was admitted to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The police official said a pedestrian named Bhuvan Chandra Sheel and a biker Ariful Haque -- were also injured during the incident and they are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in the capital.

Meanwhile, police sources said another top terrorist Sanjidul Islam Emon and Mamun had been working together forming 'Emon-Mamun group' and carried out terror activities in Dhanmondi, Mohammadpur, and Tejgaon areas for a long time.

Both of them were the accused of actor Shohel Chawdhury murder cases. They had dispute over different issues while they were in jail. Mamun was released a few days ago after serving jail term but Emon is now behind bars.

Chief of Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Joint Commissioner Harun Or Rashid said Emon has threatened Mamun in jail. So police suspected that Emon might be involved in the incident.

Hafiz Al Faruk, Additional Deputy Commissioner of DMP (Tejgaon Industrial Zone) said they are investigating the matter and detailed will be informed very soon. He said video footage of the terrorist attack has been collected from the spot. Efforts are on to arrest them. Legal action is under process in this incident.



