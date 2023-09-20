Video
Ex-BNP leaders Shamsher Mobin, Taimur made Trinamool BNP chair, secy gen

Published : Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent


Former Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury and Taimur Alam Khondokar were made Chairman and Secretary General respectively of Trinamool Bangladesh National Party.

Trinamool BNP, a newly-floated political party, announced a partial committee of 27 members of the National Executive Committee at its first council at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh on Tuesday.  
Besides, Advocate Antara Selima Huda, daughter of Nazmul Huda, has been selected as the Executive Chairperson of the party.
Former BNP Vice-Chairman Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury played an important role for the party in diplomatic arena as he was a professional diplomat before joining politics.

BNP Chairperson's advisory council former member Taimur Alam Khondokar was expelled from the party for participating in local government election ignoring party decisions.  

Samsher Mobin Chowdhury said that his political goal has not changed. He will work to establish people's rights in the country.

In response to a question, Samsher Mobin Chowdhury said, "Trinamool BNP is an independent political party. This party is not a 'king's party' it is a people's party."

Taimur Alam Khandkar said, "Trinamool BNP will not be a private limited company. No one will be neglected here."

He said that decision about the upcoming national elections will be taken after discussing at the party.

In the opening speech of the conference, Antara Selima Huda said that they hope that Trinamool BNP will be strong and dynamic under the leadership of Samsher Mobin Chowdhury and Taimur Alam Khandkar.

In the committee, KM Jahangir Majmadar was elected as co-chairperson and Major Habibur Rahman, Mokhleshur Rahman Farhadi, Deepak Kumar Palit, Manuel Sarkar and Salam Mahmud were elected as vice chairpersons.

In addition, Md. Akkas Ali Khan was elected as senior joint secretary general of the party and advocate Rezaul Karim, advocate Masudur Rahman, Faiz Chowdhury, Talukdar Zahirul Haque and Roksana Amin Surma as joint secretary general.



