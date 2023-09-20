Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 September, 2023, 3:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Journo Nadim Murder

Main accused gets bail

Published : Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday granted six-month bail to expelled union parishad chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu, the main accused in the murder case of Jamalpur journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim.

The HC bench comprising Justice Md Jahangir Hossain and Justice Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury passed the order after hearing a petition filed by Mahmudul seeking bail in the case.

However, the government filed an appeal with the chamber judge of the Appellate Division for staying the operation of the High Court order. The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division may hold hearing on the stay petition on Wednesday.

Earlier, the court rejected the bail of six accused, including Mahmudul Alam Babu. Additional District and Sessions Judge Sultan Mahmud rejected their bail pleas.

Nadim, who was the Jamalpur District Correspondent of Banglanews24.com and also the Bakshiganj Upazila Correspondent of Ekattor TV, who was seriously injured in an attack allegedly by some supporters of Babu in the Pathati area of Bakshiganj upazila on June 14, died at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital the next day.

Nadim's wife Monira Begum filed the case with Jamalpur's Bakshiganj Police Station on June 17 against 22 named and 20-25 unnamed persons. Mahmudul, the then Chairman of Sadhurpara Union Parishad in Bakshiganj Upazila, was named as the main accused in the case.

Members of law enforcing agencies have so far arrested a total of 16 persons in connection with the murder of journalist Nadim.

Deputy Attorney General Anwara Shahjahan, who opposed the bail petition of Mahmudul before the HC bench, said that the HC bench granted bail to Mahmudul on the ground that three accused of the case have made confessional statements before the Magistrate concerned, but they did not mention the name of Mahmudul as an offender in connection with the incident.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


7 dead, 3,027 hospitalised with dengue
JS body recommends taking measures to stop entry of illegal arms
India, Canada expel diplomats in spat over Sikh leader murder
Top terror Mamun shot, hacked
Ex-BNP leaders Shamsher Mobin, Taimur made Trinamool BNP chair, secy gen
Main accused gets bail
PM seeks global support for community health care in developing countries
WHO praises BD govt efforts for overall health development


Latest News
SAFF U-19 Championship: Bangladesh Football team reaches Kathmandu
Prince William sees oyster reef restoration project on NYC visit for environmental summit
PM seeks global support for community health care in developing countries
Google brings its AI chatbot Bard into its inner circle
105 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
BCL leaders beaten up: Probe body gets 3 more days to submit report
Media resorts to self-censorship because of govt: Fakhrul
AFC Cup Football: Bashundhara Kings suffer frustrating 1-3 goal defeat against Maziya SRC
Armenia says Azerbaijan launched 'ground operation' in Karabakh
Dr Yunus sued in Rangpur
Most Read News
Best teacher of Dashmina
AFC Cup Football: Bashundhara Kings suffer frustrating 1-3 goal defeat against Maziya SRC
Director Syed Salahuddin Zaki passes away
Sheikh Hasina: An ardent global leader with life full of hurdles
Technical education is key to industrial development
Now AL announces 8-day programme
Uzra Zeya reiterates USA’s desire to see free, fair election in Bangladesh
Digital technology to face challenges in our agriculture
Mushtaque gets bail on surrender
NID services to remain off till 2pm on Wednesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft