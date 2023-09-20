Video
WHO praises BD govt efforts for overall health development

Published : Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

NEW YORK, Sept 19: Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Monday World Health Organization (WHO) Director General (DG) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highly praised the Bangladesh government's measures for overall development of health sector to ensure health services to all.

 "The WHO director general highly lauded government's steps to develop overall health system and ensure health services for all in Bangladesh," he said in a media briefing about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's daily engagements on 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session's sidelines here.   

 The foreign minister said the community health clinics are an innovation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from where people are getting over 30 medicines free of cost.

 "The community clinic has helped reduce child and mother mortality rates sharply in Bangladesh. So, the average life expectancy has gone up much," he said.

 Momen said they told the  WHO director general that Bangladesh wants to share its experiences and expertise with other countries.    �BSS



