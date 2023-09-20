Video
Uzra Zeya reiterates US desire to see free, fair polls in BD

Published : Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The United States has reiterated its desire to see free and fair elections in Bangladesh.

US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya met Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen in New York on September 18 and discussed issues of mutual interest.

She described her meeting with the foreign secretary as a "productive conversation", on the margins of UNGA 78.

"Appreciated meeting again to discuss the importance of free & fair elections, freedom of expression, and continued humanitarian support for Rohingya and communities that host them," US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya tweeted after the meeting.     �UNB



