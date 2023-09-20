

Media resort to self-censorship because of govt: Fakhrul



He voiced his concerns over the state of democracy and freedom of the press in Bangladesh, saying, "It's a shame, and it hurts to see some media personalities and owners speaking in favour of this terrible government."



He was addressing the golden jubilee celebration of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) at the National Press Club on Tuesday.

Fakhrul also said, "Today the media is divided. On the one hand, there are beneficiaries of this dreadful government, and on the other hand, some are struggling to reinstate democracy and freedom of speech and they are oppressed today. Many of them do not have jobs today, and many media outlets are closed for the 'crime' of telling the truth."



He criticized the government, saying, "The state is no longer a state. It has now become a factory of suffering. They have destroyed the soul of Bangladesh. Today it is the judges who are destroying the justice system."



"Today, national leader Khaleda Zia is seriously ill, and Tarique Rahman is leading from exile. Let's remove this monstrous government and establish a democratic state," the BNP leader added.



