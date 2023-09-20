AL to hold rallies nationwide from Sept 23 to Oct 4







Leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies have been asked to participate in these programmes and to be vigilant.



The programmes were announced after a joint meeting of AL's secretaries with the presidents and general secretaries of Dhaka North and South city AL units and the party's associate bodies at AL President's Dhanmondi political office.

The meeting over, AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif briefed reporters about the programmes.



He said, "BNP wants to take the people of the country in a different direction by telling lies in the name of restoring democracy. They are also giving sinister agenda to thwart the election. I hope all parties including BNP will participate in the election."



"However, action will be taken if they (BNP) create obstacles in holding election by not participating in the election," Hanif added. He said a rally will be held at Baitul Mukarram Mosque South Gate at 2:30 pm on September 23 under the initiative of Dhaka North and South city Awami League.



According to the announced programmes, on September 25, Dhaka North City Awami League will hold a rally at Uttara and Dhaka South City Awami League will hold a rally at Jatrabari at 2:30 pm.



Gazipur City Awami League will hold a rally in Tongi at 2.:30 pm on September 27. On the same day, Dhaka North city Awami League will hold a rally at Kafrul in Mirpur.



On September 28, a doa and milad-mahfil will be held after Asr Prayer on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi at the party's central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital. On September 29, a discussion meeting will be organised by the central Awami League to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.



Besides, instructions have been given to celebrate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's birthday across the country.



On September 30, a farmers' rally will be organised by Bangladesh Krishak League at 2:30 pm at Baitul Mukarram Mosque South Gate. On October 4, Awami League will hold a rally at Mirsarai in Chattogram at 2:30 pm.



AL Presidium members Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin and other secretaries of central AL were also present at the press conference.



The announcement of the series programmes of the ruling party came a day after BNP's announced its 15-day programmes from September 19 to October 3.



