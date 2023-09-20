Filmmaker Salahuddin Zaki no more

Video
Home Back Page

Published : Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Syed Salahuddin Zaki, renowned Bangladeshi filmmaker-screenwriter-author and a pioneer in the country's movie industry, passed away on Monday night at the age of 77.

The Ekushey Padak and National Award winning filmmaker, widely revered for his critically acclaimed 1980 film "Ghuddi", breathed his last while undergoing treatment at United Hospital in Dhaka, according to several sources.

Nasir Uddin Yousuff, founder of Dhaka Theatre of which Zaki was a founding member, said that the eminent filmmaker was declared dead by the doctors at the hospital at 11:53 pm.

Decision regarding his burial is yet to be made after his son and daughter return to Bangladesh from Canada, according to the sources.

Celebrities and members of the country's film fraternity, along with Zaki's close acquaintances, have been sharing their grief and love for the renowned filmmaker on social media platforms as news of his death broke.

Born on August 26, 1946, in Tangail, Syed Salahuddin Zaki's maiden film "Ghuddi" - starring actors Raisul Islam Asad and Suborna Mustafa - was released in 1980.    �UNB



