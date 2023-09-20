Probe body seeks 7 more days to submit report







The probe body that was supposed to submit the investigation report on Tuesday on the torture of BCL men at Shahbagh Police Station.



DMP Joint Commissioner (Operations) Biplab Kumar Sarker confirmed this to the media. The DMP Commissioner was not at the office when the request was made, Biplab said, adding that the Commissioner would take a decision on the matter later.

The probe body was initially asked to complete the report in two working days. However, as they failed, they got five more days to submit the report.



Recommendations in the report might be to take action against five members of the police, including ADC Harun and ADC Sanjida Afrin, according to DMP sources.



During this time, the police have collected footage from several places, including Shahbagh Police Station. The report includes testimony from President's Assistant Private Secretary (APS) Azizul Haque Mamun, Mamun's wife ADC Sanjida Afrin, suspended additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Harun ar Rashid and the Chhatra League (BCL) leaders.



On September 9, ADC Harun and some other police officials took the two Chhatra League leaders to Shahbagh Police Station around 9:00pm and tortured them for about an hour, BCL leaders alleged.

