Police detain 6 Jamaat activists from ‘meeting to plan sabotage’ in Jashore

The detainees were sent to jail. �UNB JASHORE, Sept 19: Police detained six activists of Jamaat-e-Islami on Monday night from what law enforcers referred to as a "secret meeting to plan sabotage" in Jashore's Sharsha upazila.The detainees are: Maulana Habibur Rahman, 50, former secretary of Sharsha upazila unit of Jamaat; Ahmed Ali, 50, of Shyamlagasi village; Abdus Salam, 50, of Pantapara village; Noor Islam, 38, and Mohsin Ali, 28, of Swarupdah village; and Moslem Ali, 55.Tipped off, police conducted a drive at the house of one Ahmed Ali in Shyamlagasi village of the upazila around 7:30pm on Monday and detained them, said Akiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sharsha Police Station.However, several managed to flee the scene, added the OC.During the drive, the law enforcers recovered four cocktails, sticks, iron rods and bricks from the detainees' possession.Later, a case was filed with Sharsha Police Station under the Explosives Act, accusing 25 to 30 unidentified persons.The detainees were sent to jail. �UNB