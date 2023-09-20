Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 September, 2023, 3:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Police detain 6 Jamaat activists from ‘meeting to plan sabotage’ in Jashore

Published : Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

JASHORE, Sept 19: Police detained six activists of Jamaat-e-Islami on Monday night from what law enforcers referred to as a "secret meeting to plan sabotage" in Jashore's Sharsha upazila.
The detainees are: Maulana Habibur Rahman, 50, former secretary of Sharsha upazila unit of Jamaat; Ahmed Ali, 50, of Shyamlagasi village; Abdus Salam, 50, of Pantapara village; Noor Islam, 38, and Mohsin Ali, 28, of Swarupdah village; and Moslem Ali, 55.
Tipped off, police conducted a drive at the house of one Ahmed Ali in Shyamlagasi village of the upazila around 7:30pm on Monday and detained them, said Akiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sharsha Police Station.
However, several managed to flee the scene, added the OC.
During the drive, the law enforcers recovered four cocktails, sticks, iron rods and bricks from the detainees' possession.
Later, a case was filed with Sharsha Police Station under the Explosives Act, accusing 25 to 30 unidentified persons.
The detainees were sent to jail.     �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Police detain 6 Jamaat activists from ‘meeting to plan sabotage’ in Jashore
7th convocation of Eastern Univ held
Woman gets life-term in Naogaon drug case
Prez calls for early repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar
One sentenced life in jail in C’ganj
Asian Tourism Fair kicks off tomorrow
DUJA observes 38th founding anniversary
Mass Communication Dept takes massive prog to prevent dengue


Latest News
SAFF U-19 Championship: Bangladesh Football team reaches Kathmandu
Prince William sees oyster reef restoration project on NYC visit for environmental summit
PM seeks global support for community health care in developing countries
Google brings its AI chatbot Bard into its inner circle
105 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
BCL leaders beaten up: Probe body gets 3 more days to submit report
Media resorts to self-censorship because of govt: Fakhrul
AFC Cup Football: Bashundhara Kings suffer frustrating 1-3 goal defeat against Maziya SRC
Armenia says Azerbaijan launched 'ground operation' in Karabakh
Dr Yunus sued in Rangpur
Most Read News
Best teacher of Dashmina
AFC Cup Football: Bashundhara Kings suffer frustrating 1-3 goal defeat against Maziya SRC
Director Syed Salahuddin Zaki passes away
Sheikh Hasina: An ardent global leader with life full of hurdles
Technical education is key to industrial development
Now AL announces 8-day programme
Uzra Zeya reiterates USA’s desire to see free, fair election in Bangladesh
Digital technology to face challenges in our agriculture
Mushtaque gets bail on surrender
NID services to remain off till 2pm on Wednesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft