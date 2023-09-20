7th convocation of Eastern Univ held

Deputy Minister of Education Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury MP said, the construction of Digital Bangladesh is an inspiring promise in the history of Bangladesh. Under the strong leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has achieved a revolution in the expansion of modern information technology by implementing this vision in 2021. Her dream is to turn Bangladesh into 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041. He hoped that Eastern University will play an important role in creating a Smart Bangladesh.

The deputy minister said these at the seventh convocation ceremony of Eastern University at Bashundhara International Convention City, Dhaka on Tuesday, September 19. He, as the representative of the President and Chancellor, presided over the ceremony that started at 12 noon. A total of 10 students with the highest CGPA from four faculties of the university achieved gold medals in the ceremony.

