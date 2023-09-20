Woman gets life-term in Naogaon drug case





Naogaon District and Sessions Court, Senior Judge Md. Abu Shamim Azad delivered the verdict on Tuesday afternoon.

The court also fined the convict Tk 50,000, in default, she will have to suffer two-year more rigorous imprisonment.

The convict is Moshammat Marjina Begum, wife of Md Zahurul Islam, resident of Hakimpur Club Para area under Sadar Police Station in Chapainawabganj district.

According to the details of the case, on February 4 in 2021, the Narcotics Control Directorate personnel conducted a search in a passenger bus at Saraigachi area of the upazila. At that time, bus passenger Morjina Begum's body was searched and 50 grams of heroin was recovered from her body. �BSS

