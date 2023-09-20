Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 September, 2023, 3:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Woman gets life-term in Naogaon drug case

Published : Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

NAOGAON, Sept 19: A court here on Tuesday sentenced a woman to life term imprisonment for keeping 50 grams of heroin in a drug trafficking case in Porsha upazila of the district, in 2021.
Naogaon District and Sessions Court, Senior Judge Md. Abu Shamim Azad delivered the verdict on Tuesday afternoon.
The court also fined the convict Tk 50,000, in default, she will have to suffer two-year more rigorous imprisonment.
The convict is Moshammat Marjina Begum, wife of Md Zahurul Islam, resident of Hakimpur Club Para area under Sadar Police Station in Chapainawabganj district.
According to the details of the case, on February 4 in 2021, the Narcotics Control Directorate personnel conducted a search in a passenger bus at Saraigachi area of the upazila. At that time, bus passenger Morjina Begum's body was searched and 50 grams of heroin was recovered from her body.    �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Police detain 6 Jamaat activists from ‘meeting to plan sabotage’ in Jashore
7th convocation of Eastern Univ held
Woman gets life-term in Naogaon drug case
Prez calls for early repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar
One sentenced life in jail in C’ganj
Asian Tourism Fair kicks off tomorrow
DUJA observes 38th founding anniversary
Mass Communication Dept takes massive prog to prevent dengue


Latest News
SAFF U-19 Championship: Bangladesh Football team reaches Kathmandu
Prince William sees oyster reef restoration project on NYC visit for environmental summit
PM seeks global support for community health care in developing countries
Google brings its AI chatbot Bard into its inner circle
105 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
BCL leaders beaten up: Probe body gets 3 more days to submit report
Media resorts to self-censorship because of govt: Fakhrul
AFC Cup Football: Bashundhara Kings suffer frustrating 1-3 goal defeat against Maziya SRC
Armenia says Azerbaijan launched 'ground operation' in Karabakh
Dr Yunus sued in Rangpur
Most Read News
Best teacher of Dashmina
AFC Cup Football: Bashundhara Kings suffer frustrating 1-3 goal defeat against Maziya SRC
Director Syed Salahuddin Zaki passes away
Sheikh Hasina: An ardent global leader with life full of hurdles
Technical education is key to industrial development
Now AL announces 8-day programme
Uzra Zeya reiterates USA’s desire to see free, fair election in Bangladesh
Digital technology to face challenges in our agriculture
Mushtaque gets bail on surrender
NID services to remain off till 2pm on Wednesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft