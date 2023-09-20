Video
Mass Communication Dept takes massive prog to prevent dengue

Published : Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

The Mass Communication Department under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has taken up massive programmes aiming to prevent and control dengue, a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people.
The programmes include awareness campaigns about dengue prevention on 68 'Tothyo office roads' countrywide and on social platforms and screening of various documentaries on dengue through multimedia projectors at Tothyo offices.
As part of the programmes, a day-long workshop titled 'What we can do to increase awareness for prevention and control of dengue' was held at the headquarters of the Mass Communication Department at Tothyo Bhaban located on Circuit House Road in the capital, a press release said on Tuesday.
UNICEF Bangladesh SBC Consultant Rajwan Navin delivered the keynote speech at the workshop with Mass Communication Department Director General Md Nizamul Kabir in the chair. Mass Communication Department Director (Publicity and Coordination) Hasina Akter discussed in detail about the activities of the department to prevent dengue in the workshop.    �BSS



