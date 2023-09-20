Video
G7 foreign ministers to meet in Tokyo on November 7-8

Published : Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

TOKYO, Sept 19: Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries decided to meet in Tokyo on November 7-8, the Japanese Foreign Ministry told reporters.
"At the G7 foreign ministers' talks [in New York], Japan announced that the next meeting of the G7 foreign ministers will be held on November 7-8 in Japan," the ministry representative said, emphasizing that the meeting will take place in person. At their most recent meeting in New York the G7 foreign ministers once again condemned Russia's activities in Ukraine, pledged to continue complete support for Ukraine, and emphasized the importance of resuming the grain agreement as soon as     possible.    �TASS



