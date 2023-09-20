Video
At UN, Biden will ask world to stick with Ukraine

Published : Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

NEW YORK, Sept 19: US President Joe Biden will use his speech to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday to make a full-throated appeal for world leaders to stand with Ukraine against Russian invaders - and he hopes Republicans in Congress will take notice too.
Biden's address at the annual gathering is the centerpiece event of his three-day visit to New York, which will include meetings with the heads of five Central Asian nations, and the leaders of Israel and Brazil.
Biden, a Democrat, has made rallying US allies to support Ukraine a leading component of US foreign policy, arguing the world must send a clear signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin that he will not be able to outlast the West.
"We rallied the world to support Ukraine and united NATO because I was convinced at the beginning that Putin was counting on NATO not being able to stick together and that would be enough" for victory, Biden said at an election campaign fundraiser in New York on Monday.
But Biden has faced criticism from some Republicans who want the United States to spend less money there. Former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, has argued he would seek a quick end to the war if he is elected again.
    �REUTERS



