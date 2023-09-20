Video
Wednesday, 20 September, 2023
Home Countryside

Seminar on BD-India tourism held in Panchagarh

Published : Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

PANCHAGARH, Sept 19: S seminar on tourism between Bangladesh and India was held in the district on Monday night.
The seminar was organized in the conference room of Panchagarh Central Guest House on the theme of expanding friendship between the two countries in history, nature and tourism.
It was organized by Bangladesh Tourism Forum.
Biswajit Saha, representative of Indian Tourism Forum, was the chief guest at the seminar presided over by Forum President Hasnoor Rashid Babu.
Abu Salek of Panchagarh Tourism Forum conducted the meeting.
Municipal Mayor Zakia Khatun, Chamber Vice-President Mehdi Hasan Khan Babla, Panchagarh Kavita Parishad President Ariful Islam Pallab, Freedom Fighter Feroza Khandkar Chameli, District Udichi President Shafiqul Islam, Senior Journalists A Rahman Mukul and Shahidul Islam Shahid spoke, among others.
Speakers sought cooperation from the chief guest in presenting history, heritage, and culture of Panchagarh to attract Indian tourists. In response, the chief guest expressed his interest in holding a tourism fair in Panchagarh in future for advancing tourism in both the countries.
Earlier, Baul Raeesuddin performed songs.




