One crushed under train in Natore

NATORE, Sept 19: An unidentified man was crushed under Rajshahi-bound Barendra Express Train in the platform area of the railway station in the district on Monday.

Eye witnesses said, the accident took place while the train was entering the platform. At that time, the man was moving beside the rail line, and at one stage he put his head on the line. The train crushed him. His head was separated from the body.

On information, rescue workers of the local fire station rushed there and recovered the body. Station Master Rezaul Karim confirmed the incident. The matter has been informed to Santahar Railway Police.



