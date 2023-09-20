Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 September, 2023, 3:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four minors drown in Mymensingh, Thakurgaon

Published : Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondents

Four minor children including two siblings drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Thakurgaon, in two days.
MYMENSINGH: Two minor boys drowned in separate incidents in Gafargaon and Gouripur upazilas of the district in two days.  
A minor child drowned in a pond in Gafargaon Upazila on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Hedayet Ullah, 3, son of Jamal Uddin, a resident of Rouha Village under Saltia Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Hedayet went under the water of the pond nearby the house in the afternoon while playing on the yard.
He was then rescued and rushed to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Dr Rakibul, physician of the emergency department of the health complex, said the child had died before being brought to the hospital.
Meanwhile, another minor boy drowned in a pond in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Friday.
Deceased Raqib, 2, was the son of Jamal Uddin, a resident of Gagla Village under Achintapur Union.
The deceased's uncle Fakkar Uddin said Raqib fell in a pond next to the house in the afternoon while his family members were unaware of it.
Later on, the family members rescued him from the pond and rushed to Gouripur Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
Physician of the health complex Dr Rajendra Debnath confirmed the matter, adding that the child had died before being taken to the hospital.
THAKURGAON: Two minor siblings drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased were identified as Shri Sampad Kumar, 7, and his sister Moha Rani, 5, children of Shri Doyal Chandra Barman, residents of Chameshwari Village under Senua Union.
The deceased's father Doyal Chandra said Sampad and Moha Rani slipped into a pond nearby the house in the morning while they were playing beside it.
Realising their absence, the family members started searching for them and found them floating on water.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members without autopsies upon their request.
Officer-in-Charge of Ruhia Police Station Sohel Rana confirmed the incident.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Seminar on BD-India tourism held in Panchagarh
One crushed under train in Natore
Four minors drown in Mymensingh, Thakurgaon
Prize distribution held at Pirojpur Press Club
Private hospital fined at Nabinagar
Patients suffer for water crisis at Lalmohan Health Complex
Seven people murdered in six districts
Dialogue on youth development activities held in Panchagarh


Latest News
SAFF U-19 Championship: Bangladesh Football team reaches Kathmandu
Prince William sees oyster reef restoration project on NYC visit for environmental summit
PM seeks global support for community health care in developing countries
Google brings its AI chatbot Bard into its inner circle
105 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
BCL leaders beaten up: Probe body gets 3 more days to submit report
Media resorts to self-censorship because of govt: Fakhrul
AFC Cup Football: Bashundhara Kings suffer frustrating 1-3 goal defeat against Maziya SRC
Armenia says Azerbaijan launched 'ground operation' in Karabakh
Dr Yunus sued in Rangpur
Most Read News
Best teacher of Dashmina
AFC Cup Football: Bashundhara Kings suffer frustrating 1-3 goal defeat against Maziya SRC
Director Syed Salahuddin Zaki passes away
Sheikh Hasina: An ardent global leader with life full of hurdles
Technical education is key to industrial development
Now AL announces 8-day programme
Uzra Zeya reiterates USA’s desire to see free, fair election in Bangladesh
Digital technology to face challenges in our agriculture
Mushtaque gets bail on surrender
NID services to remain off till 2pm on Wednesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft