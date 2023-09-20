Four minors drown in Mymensingh, Thakurgaon





MYMENSINGH: Two minor boys drowned in separate incidents in Gafargaon and Gouripur upazilas of the district in two days.

A minor child drowned in a pond in Gafargaon Upazila on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Hedayet Ullah, 3, son of Jamal Uddin, a resident of Rouha Village under Saltia Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Hedayet went under the water of the pond nearby the house in the afternoon while playing on the yard.

Dr Rakibul, physician of the emergency department of the health complex, said the child had died before being brought to the hospital.

Meanwhile, another minor boy drowned in a pond in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Raqib, 2, was the son of Jamal Uddin, a resident of Gagla Village under Achintapur Union.

The deceased's uncle Fakkar Uddin said Raqib fell in a pond next to the house in the afternoon while his family members were unaware of it.

Later on, the family members rescued him from the pond and rushed to Gouripur Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Physician of the health complex Dr Rajendra Debnath confirmed the matter, adding that the child had died before being taken to the hospital.

THAKURGAON: Two minor siblings drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Shri Sampad Kumar, 7, and his sister Moha Rani, 5, children of Shri Doyal Chandra Barman, residents of Chameshwari Village under Senua Union.

The deceased's father Doyal Chandra said Sampad and Moha Rani slipped into a pond nearby the house in the morning while they were playing beside it.

Realising their absence, the family members started searching for them and found them floating on water.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members without autopsies upon their request.

Officer-in-Charge of Ruhia Police Station Sohel Rana confirmed the incident.



