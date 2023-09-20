Prize distribution held at Pirojpur Press Club





A discussion meeting was organized in the PPC conference room. Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Jahedur Rahman attended the function as the chief guest.

Superintendent of Police Mohammad Shafiur Rahman was present as special guest.

PPC President Sahiful Haque Mithu presided over the meeting while General Secretary SM Tanvir Ahmed conducted the programme.

Among others, former presidents Mahmud Hosen, Goutam Chawdhury, MA Rabbani Feroz, Ziaul Ahsan, AK Azad and Rezaul Islam Shamim spoke. PPC Sports Secretary Md Rezwan Islam Sazon delivered the welcome address. Guests highly appreciated the programme.

