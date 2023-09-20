Private hospital fined at Nabinagar

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA, Sept 19: A mobile court fined Mukti Private Hospital and Diagnostic Centre in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Monday at 2pm.

The hospital has been fined Tk 50,000 on charge of operating its laboratory by SSC-passed staff and because of date-expired licence.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tanvir Farhad Shamim conducted the mobile court in cooperation with Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Habibur Rahman and Nabinagar Police Station.



