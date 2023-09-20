Patients suffer for water crisis at Lalmohan Health Complex





Four tube-wells and seven tabs of the health complex have turned disorder. The tabs were installed by the Department of Health in 2022 in the hospital for water supply.

Hospital staffs, patients and relatives are bringing water from far areas.

Relatives of patients in the hospital including Farhana, Mawlana Imam Uddin Shamim, and Md Manirul Islam said, all the tube-wells and tabs have been disorder. They demanded of the authorities concerned for repairing these.

On condition of anonymity, some staffs and doctors of the hospital said, they are bringing water from a nearby mosque tube-well. "Our patients and relatives are suffering," they added.

The water crisis is mostly hampering activities in the Emergency Department (ED).

Junior mechanics of the health complex Md Mahfuz said, "I have informed the matter to the authorities concerned. If materials are given by the authorities, tube-wells and tabs will be repaired."

Lalmohan Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Toyobur Rahman said, there are water supply system in all wards of the hospital. Necessary measures will be taken to resolve this water crisis.



LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Sept 19: Drinking water crisis is causing suffering to staffs, patients and relatives of Lalmohan Health Complex in the district.Four tube-wells and seven tabs of the health complex have turned disorder. The tabs were installed by the Department of Health in 2022 in the hospital for water supply.Hospital staffs, patients and relatives are bringing water from far areas.Relatives of patients in the hospital including Farhana, Mawlana Imam Uddin Shamim, and Md Manirul Islam said, all the tube-wells and tabs have been disorder. They demanded of the authorities concerned for repairing these.On condition of anonymity, some staffs and doctors of the hospital said, they are bringing water from a nearby mosque tube-well. "Our patients and relatives are suffering," they added.Also the hospital basin is out of order for the last one week.The water crisis is mostly hampering activities in the Emergency Department (ED).Junior mechanics of the health complex Md Mahfuz said, "I have informed the matter to the authorities concerned. If materials are given by the authorities, tube-wells and tabs will be repaired."Lalmohan Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Toyobur Rahman said, there are water supply system in all wards of the hospital. Necessary measures will be taken to resolve this water crisis.