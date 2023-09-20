Seven people murdered in six districts





CUMILLA: A local leader of Swechchhasebak League was killed in a factional clash between two groups of Awami League (AL) in Meghna Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

At least nine people were also injured during the clash and they are currently undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and different hospitals in Narayanganj.

The incident took place in Chalibhanga Bazar area of the upazila at around 8 am.

The deceased was identified as Md Nizam. He was the president of Chalibhanga Union Unit of Swechchhasebak League and brother of the Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Humayun Kabir.

Both the feuding groups attacked each other with lethal weapons and fired gunshots, which left at least 10 people including Nazim injured.

Later on, Nazim succumbed to his injuries at DMCH.

CHATTOGRAM: Two people were murdered in separate incidents in the district in three days.

A seven-year-old girl was reportedly killed after being raped by a young man in the city on Sunday.

The incident took place at Didar Colony in Chandgaon area of the city.

Police, however, arrested Rakibul Islam Munna, 24, son of Yusuf, hails from Cox's Bazar District, from the scene.

Quoting the deceased girl's father, police said the father of the girl was a rickshaw-puller and her mother worked at a garment factory.

When the girl's parents left for work on Sunday morning leaving their daughter alone at their rented home in the area, Rakib entered the house.

Later on, he violated the girl, a first grader at a local primary school, tying her hands and legs with rope, and then strangulated the girl to death.

At around 9 am, a neighbour found her lying on the bed. Gold ornaments belonging to the girl were also found missing.

Khairul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chandgaon Police Station (PS), said police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers also arrested the young man and taking of legal action against the arrested person is underway, the OC added.

On the other hand, a young man was reportedly stabbed to death by his rivals over establishing supremacy in Khulshi PS area in the city on Friday evening.

The incident took place in Segunbagan Canteen Gate area under the PS at around 6:30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman Sujan, 20, son of Md Ripon, hailed from Senbag Upazila in Noakhali District.

Quoting locals, Khulshi PS OC Rubel Hawlader said it was known that Sujan was hacked to death by his rivals over establishing supremacy in the area and previous enmity.

Police are trying to arrest those involved in the incident and investigation is going on to find out the actual reason behind the killing, the OC added.

Chattogram Medical College Hospital Police Box In-Charge Nurul Alam Ashek said an injured youth with stab wounds was brought to the hospital, and late, he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor in the evening.

The body was kept at the hospital morgue for an autopsy and legal actions are underway in this regard, the police official added.

CHUADANGA: A Bangladeshi cattle trader was shot to death reportedly by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along the Jibannagar border in the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mizanur Rahman, 50, hailed from Sheikhpara Village under Shailakupa Upazila in Jhenidah District.

Jibannagar Sadar UP Chairman Ishabul Islam Milton said Mizanur was engaged in trading of Indian cattle.

However, Mizanur and his associates went to India on September 14. While they were returning to the country, BSF members opened fire at Mizanur and his group, leaving him dead on the spot. Mizanur's associates managed to flee the scene at that time, the UP chairman added.

Jibannagar PS OC SM Jabid Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that Mizanur's wife filed a complaint as her husband had been remained missing for the last three days.

MOULVIBAZAR: A contractor was killed by his assigned construction workers over paying off wages in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.

Moulvibazar Sadar Model PS OC Mohammad Harunur Rashid Chowdhury in a press conference at his office on Saturday noon confirmed the matter.

However, the law enforcers arrested two persons in the connection with the murder.

The deceased was identified as Md Sirajul Islam Siraj, 28.

The arrested persons are: Abdul Mumin, 23, son of Abdullah, and Jahir Mia, 21, son of Manik Mia, residents of Shyamerkona Village under Rajnagar Upazila.

The OC said Siraj was the contractor of an under-construction site in Sikrail Village under Nazirabad Union of the upazila.

At around 3 pm on Friday, the body of Siraj was found lying on the site.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Police came to know that some of the construction workers including Mumin and Jahir had been locked into altercations with Sirajul for the last couple of days over their wages.

Following this, they killed Sirajul on Friday.

The deceased's younger brother Nurul Islam, 19, lodged a murder case with Moulvibazar Sadar Model PS in this regard.

However, the arrested were produced before the court and the law enforcers are trying to arrest the remaining the accused, the OC added.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A man was hacked to death by his brother-in-law over family dispute in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The incident took place in Rudrapara area under Baghra Union of the upazila at around 6 am.

Deceased Russell, 25, was the son of Rashid Khan of the area.

Police and local sources said Md Sheikh Rahman, 32, elder brother of the deceased's wife, is a drug addict. Russell was trying to send him to a rehab for the last couple of days. Following this, the duo had a quarrel. As a sequel to it, Sheikh Rahman hacked Russell in the morning with an axe, which left seriously injured.

The family members rescued Russell and rushed him to Dohar Joypara Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Additional Superintend of Police (Sreenagar Circle) Md Tofayel Hossain Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused.

NOAKHALI: A man was killed by his wife and her lover over her extramarital affair in Begumganj Upazila of the district recently.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Quddus, 51, son of late Khalilur Rahman, a resident of Rafiqpur Village under Ward No. 5 of Rasulpur Union.

Police, however, arrested the deceased's wife and her lover in the connection with the murder.

The arrested persons are: Surma Akhter alias Bibi Asia, 38, of Rafiqpur Village, and her lover Abu Dhabi expatriate Md Ismail, 35, son of Samsul Haque of Latifpur Village in the upazila.

They confessed of the killing before Noakhali Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

It was known that the deceased's wife Surma Akhter developed an extramarital affair with Ismail while he was working on setting tiles in the house of Abdul Quddus. Following this, the duo planned to kill Quddus. According to the plan, Surma Akhter forced her husband to come in contact with live electric wire at the night of September 12, which left Abdul Quddus dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body at dawn on September 13.

The law enforcers also detained the deceased's wife for questioning at that time.

Later on, Surma Akhter confessed of the killing saying that Ismail accompanied her.

It was learned that there has been a longstanding feud between Zilla Parishad Member Abdul Qayyum and Chalibhanga UP Chairman Humayun Kabir. 