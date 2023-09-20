Dialogue on youth development activities held in Panchagarh





The dialogue was organized by Manab Kalyan Parishad (MKP) under the 'Empowerment of Women and Strengthening of Inclusive Good Governance' Project in collaboration with Netz Bangladesh.

Deputy Director of Youth Development Directorate Moksudul Kabir was present as the chief guest at the dialogue held in the hall room of Panchagarh Youth Development Directorate.

He said, Directorate of Youth Development is working on self-employment through various trainings for the youth. He gave the details of various ongoing trainings and said, the cooperation of all is needed so that the young men and women of the remote areas in the district get the opportunity of such training.

The dialogue was chaired by Parishad President Uday Kumar Ghosh.

It was moderated by Bilkis Begum, area coordinator of Associated Projects.



