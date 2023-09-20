72 dengue patients die in Barishal Div in 8 months





The latest death was reported on September 15. On this day 363 dengue patients were registered at SBMCH. At present, 1,285 are receiving treatment in different government hospitals in the district.

According to sources at Divisional Health Directorate (DHD), dengue patient Moyna, 65, of Mehendiganj Upazila, died at SBMCH. This information was confirmed by DHD Director (acting) Dr Shyamal Krishna Das.

Of the total 383 affected in 24 hours between Sept 14 and Sept 15, 53 ones were admitted to SBMCH while 37 ones at Patuakhali Medical College Hospital (PMCH). There are 405 patients undergoing treatment in these two hospitals.

Besides, a total of 61 patients are admitted in other hospitals in Barishal District, 48 ones in Patuakhali, 44 in Bhola, 62 in Pirojpur, 73 in Barguna, and five in Jhalakathi.

Of the 72 deaths, 47 ones died at SBMCH, 3 ones at PMCH, 2 ones in other hospitals of Barishal, 5 ones in Barguna hospitals, 2 ones in Patuakhali hospitals, 6 ones in Pirojpur hospitals, and 7 ones in Bhola hospitals.

Dr Shyamal Krishna Das said, awareness is emergency in preventing dengue. If men are not aware, numbers of dengue attacks cannot be reduced, he added.

He further said, instructions have been given to all divisional level hospitals to give importance about dengue patients.



