Wednesday, 20 September, 2023, 3:16 AM
Home Countryside

Father commits suicide for affair marriage of daughter

Published : Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent

FENI, Sept 19:  A father has committed suicide due to affair marriage of his daughter.
The deceased was Hiron Chandra Jal Das, 45, of  Jele Bari at Char Majlishpur Union  in Sonagazi Upazila of the district.  The incident took place in front of Kuthirhat ASA Office at about 12 pm.
According to local sources, due to financial crisis and mental pressure following the love marriage of his daughter, he has killed self by hanging.
Police and locals said, Hiron went to Kuthirhat at about 9 am to have breakfast. After the breakfast,  he  moved to his house. Later on, locals found his body hanging on a tree at about 10:30 am.
On information police came and took his body.
His wife Hira Bala Das said, Hiron had been facing mental pressure for a long time due to family hardship.
Char Majlishpur Union Chairman M A Hossain said, his daughter got knotted secretly. But her in-laws refused to accept her. On Sunday night, Hiron quarrelled with the boy's family over mobile phone, he added.
Centring this matter, he might have committed suicide, the chairman maintained.  
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonagazi Model Police Station Md Hasan Imam confirmed the matter
The body was sent to Feni General Hospital for an autopsy, the OC added.



