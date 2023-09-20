Bangladesh U-19 football team reaches Nepal safely





The team, which left Dhaka earlier this morning, is now staying at Hotel View Bikote in Kathmandu, according to a message received here from Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).

Bangladesh pitted in group B along with India and Bhutan while group A consist with host Nepal, Maldives and Pakistan.

Bangladesh will play their group opening match against defending champions India on September 21 and meet Bhutan in their second and ultimate group match on September 23.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinal which will be held on September 27 while the final is slated for September 30.



Bangladesh U-19 team:

Md Asif, Sohanur Rahman, Ismail Hossain Mahin, Md Rostom Islam Dukhu Mia, Md Imran Khan (vice captain), Parvej Ahmed, Md. Rubel Sheikh, Mohammad Azizul Hoque Ananto, Sirajul Islam Rana, Md. Moinul Islam Moin (captain), Md. Akmol Hossan Noyon, Samuel Raksam, Chandon Roy, Mohsin Ahmed, Iftiar Hossain, Sojol Tripura, Md Insan Hossain, Razu Ahmed Zisan, Anik Debbarma Suban, Md Rabby Hossen Rahul, Md Rahmat Ullah Jisan, Asadul Molla and Md Yousuf Ali. �BSS



