Bangabandhu and Bangmata Gold Cup primary school football tournament begins in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH, SEPT 19: The district level games of Bangabandhu and Bangamata Gold Cup Primary School Football Tournament-2023 kicked-off in Panchagarh. The tournament was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Md. Riazuddin as chief guest.Additional Superintendent of Police SM Shafiqul Islam, Additional District Primary Education Officer Md. Saifuzzaman, sadar upazila education officer. Moslemuddin Shah, General Secretary of District Primary Teachers Association, Monirul Haque Monir were present in the inaugural ceremony.In the opening match, Aloyakhoa Government Primary School of Atwari Upazila defeated Sipaipara Government Primary School of Tentulia Upazila by 4-3 in the tiebreaker in the boy's category. The game ended in a 2-2 draw at the scheduled time.On the other hand, in the girl's category, Boda Model Government Primary School of Boda Upazila defeated Banpara Government Primary School of Panchagarh Sadar Upazila by 2-0.Today, Aloyakhoa Government Primary School will face Boda Model Government Primary School and Boda Model Government Primary School will face Tepriganj Government Primary School of Debiganj upazila in the girl's category.A total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament organised by district administration and district primary education department.