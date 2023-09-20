Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 September, 2023, 3:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mongolia cricketers out for 15 to start Asian Games action

Published : Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

HANGZHOU, SEPT 19: Mongolia's women's cricket team were in tears after being bowled out for 15 runs in a thrashing by Indonesia on the opening day of action at the Asian Games on Tuesday.
The Games in the Chinese city of Hangzhou officially open on Saturday but sports including cricket, volleyball, beach volleyball and football begin before that.
Mongolia's women were making their debut at an international tournament and were given a harsh lesson as Indonesia made 187-4 in the Twenty20 preliminary-round match.
Indonesia's total included 49 extras, 38 of them wides by the Mongolian bowlers.
In reply, an outclassed Mongolia were out for 15 in 10 overs.
Mongolia's coach David Talalla said he was proud of his young team -- their average age is just 19 -- given their very limited resources and experience of the sport.
More than half of his players had never even left Mongolia before and this was their first experience of a grass wicket, having been used to an artificial pitch at home.
Mongolia's kit is second-hand from Australia, and their four bats donated by a French ambassador whose wife is English and a cricket fan, said Talalla, who is working for free.
"I know we've only made 15 runs but none of our girls have played the game for longer than two years and we know what a technical game it is," said Talalla.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Several striking Spain players arrive for national team camp
Bangladesh U-19 football team reaches Nepal safely
History makers Morocco to begin World Cup qualifying against Eritrea
Bangabandhu and Bangmata Gold Cup primary school football tournament begins in Panchagarh
Mongolia cricketers out for 15 to start Asian Games action
Nasir with seven others charged for corruption
John Buchanan arrives in India to guide young children
Boys begin mission with a defeat


Latest News
SAFF U-19 Championship: Bangladesh Football team reaches Kathmandu
Prince William sees oyster reef restoration project on NYC visit for environmental summit
PM seeks global support for community health care in developing countries
Google brings its AI chatbot Bard into its inner circle
105 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
BCL leaders beaten up: Probe body gets 3 more days to submit report
Media resorts to self-censorship because of govt: Fakhrul
AFC Cup Football: Bashundhara Kings suffer frustrating 1-3 goal defeat against Maziya SRC
Armenia says Azerbaijan launched 'ground operation' in Karabakh
Dr Yunus sued in Rangpur
Most Read News
Best teacher of Dashmina
AFC Cup Football: Bashundhara Kings suffer frustrating 1-3 goal defeat against Maziya SRC
Director Syed Salahuddin Zaki passes away
Sheikh Hasina: An ardent global leader with life full of hurdles
Technical education is key to industrial development
Now AL announces 8-day programme
Uzra Zeya reiterates USA’s desire to see free, fair election in Bangladesh
Digital technology to face challenges in our agriculture
Mushtaque gets bail on surrender
NID services to remain off till 2pm on Wednesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft