Nasir with seven others charged for corruption







The said tournament took place between 19 November, 2021 to 4 December, 2021. Devils, the table quenchers of the event won just one among the six matches they played. On behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), the International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged several players and officials for breaching the ECB Anti-Corruption Code during the T10 League, confirmed an ICC media release on Tuesday.



They pertain to attempts made to corrupt the matches in the league. These attempts were disrupted. ECB appointed ICC as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO) for the purposes of the ECB's Code during the tournament. Thus, ICC are issuing these charges on the ECB's behalf.

Nasir received a gift worth over $750 but failed to disclose to the DACO, and hence he broke the Article 2.4.3. Article 2.4.4 related to failing to disclose to the DACO full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the Code as well article 2.4.6 related to failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the DACO in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, were also proved against him.



Charges also brought against Krishan Kumar Chaudhary (co-owner of a team), Parag Sanghvi (co-owner of a team), Ashar Zaidi (batting coach), Rizwan Javed (domestic player), Saliya Saman (domestic player), Sunny Dhillon (assistant coach) and Shadab Ahamed (team manager).



Six of the charged - Krishan Kumar Chaudhary, Parag Sanghvi, Azhar Zaidi, Rizwan Javed, Saliya Saman and Sunny Dhillon - have been provisionally suspended and all have 14 days from September 19, 2023 to respond to the charges.

